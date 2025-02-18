Centerfruit resorts to quirky metro announcements with its ‘Metro Mein Laplap’campaign

New Delhi: Centerfruit, from the house of Perfetti Van Melle, brings a twist to the Delhi Metro experience with its campaign, ‘Metro Mein Laplap’— adding a new dimension that turns routine metro announcements into unexpected bursts of fun and flavour.

Just as Delhi metro commuters prepared for their usual station reminders, they were treated with cheeky announcements that added a delightful twist to their usual routine, reflecting the spirit of ‘Kaisi Jeebh Laplapayee’.

Made in collaboration with Schbang, the campaign that kickstarted in the metro across Delhi NCR on February 5, left some commuters briefly puzzled by the unexpected messages while others were seen smiling and laughing, embracing the light-hearted spin on their journey. Quirky ad inserts disguised as Public Service Announcements (PSAs) brought a refreshing change to the monotony of daily commutes.

Gunjan Khetan, Marketing Director, Perfetti Van Melle India said, “Metro is an integral part of daily life for millions in Delhi, and we saw a unique opportunity to turn an everyday moment into something unexpected and joyful. ‘Metro Mein Laplap’ is our way of engaging with consumers in a truly never before manner—bringing our brand’s playful energy into the real world. With this campaign, we’re not just doing advertising—we’re disrupting how traditional advertising works and making each impression of our new campaign more surprising & impactful.”

Further, Chirag Shah, Vice-President at Schbang said, "At Schbang, we believe in constantly finding creative ways to connect with consumers. With ‘Metro Mein Laplap,’ we saw an opportunity to turn something as routine as a metro announcement—heard by millions every day—into an unexpected burst of joy. By blending playfulness with surprise, we created a moment that doesn’t just entertain but embeds the brand effortlessly into people’s daily lives. It was about crafting an experience so unique and fun that it disrupts the monotony, lingers in their minds, and becomes a story they carry forward. Because when a brand makes you smile in the middle of your daily grind, that’s when it truly becomes unforgettable."