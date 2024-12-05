CEF Group names Harbhajan Singh as brand ambassador for its e-cycles

New Delhi: CEF Group has announced its expansion into the e-cycle market. The company has launched a range of e-cycles priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000.

The company has chosen former cricketer Harbhajan Singh as its brand ambassador.

Maninder Singh Nayyar, Founder & CEO of CEF Group, said, "At CEF Group, our commitment to sustainability drives every decision we make, and entering the e-cycle market is a natural extension of this mission. By offering affordable, high-quality e-cycles, we aim to make eco-friendly mobility accessible to a wider audience. With Harbhajan Singh as our brand ambassador, we are confident that his influence and passion for innovation will inspire people across the country to embrace a greener, healthier way of commuting."

Harbhajan Singh, who has been named the brand ambassador for CEF Group’s e-cycle range, said, “I am excited to be part of CEF Group’s mission to make sustainable mobility accessible to everyone. The e-cycle range is an excellent step towards reducing environmental impact while encouraging active and healthy lifestyles. It’s an honour to represent a brand that prioritizes innovation and sustainability in such a meaningful way.”

CEF Group said, “Known for his resilience, determination, and fitness ethos, the cricket legend embodies the values that CEF Group champions. His role as a brand ambassador will amplify the company’s efforts to inspire individuals across urban and rural markets to embrace eco-friendly transportation.”