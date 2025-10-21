

New Delhi: CEAT has announced the appointment of Apurva Chandra as an Additional Director in the capacity of Non-Executive, Independent Director for a term of five consecutive years.

The company has also appointed Paras K. Chowdhary as an Additional Director in the capacity of Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director.

Chandra, a senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the 1988 Maharashtra cadre, brings over 36 years of experience in public administration, policy formulation, and industrial development.

Over the course of his career, he has served as Secretary in the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, and the Ministry of Labour & Employment.

He has also held key positions including Director General (Acquisition) in the Ministry of Defence, Principal Secretary (Industries) in the Government of Maharashtra, and Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. In addition, Chandra has represented India on international platforms such as the International Labour Organisation.

Chowdhary has more than 38 years of experience in senior management roles within the tyre industry. He served as Managing Director of CEAT for over 11 years, between 2001 and 2012, and has previously held leadership roles at Apollo Tyres Limited, where he served as President and Whole-time Director.