CCPA issues 45 notices and Rs 61.6 lakh penalty to coaching centres for misleading ads

New Delhi: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued 45 notices to various coaching centres for misleading advertisements. The CCPA has imposed a penalty of Rs 61,60,000 on 19 coaching institutes and directed them to discontinue the misleading advertisements and unfair trade practices.

On November 13, 2024, CCPA issued “Guidelines for Prevention of Misleading Advertisement in Coaching Sector, 2024” in order to prevent coaching centres from making false or misleading claims/advertisements to promote the sale of goods or services and engage in deceptive or unfair practices.

Department of Consumer Affairs through the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) has intervened at a pre-litigation stage to ensure justice for students and aspirants who enrolled for the UPSC Civil Services, IIT and other entrance examinations.

Following numerous complaints registered in the National Consumer Helpline regarding unfair practices by various coaching centres especially not refunding the enrolment fees of the students/ aspirants, NCH initiated a drive to resolve these grievances on a mission mode to facilitate a total refund of Rs 1.15 crore to affected students.

This information was given by the Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, BL Verma in a written reply today in the Rajya Sabha.