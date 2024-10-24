CCPA gives 15-day notice to quick commerce firms over non-compliance with product disclosure rules

New Delhi: Consumer protection regulator CCPA has issued notices to several quick commerce companies for failing to comply with mandatory product disclosure requirements, as per a Newsdrum report.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has given the companies 15 days to respond to the notices, said the CCPA Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare, declining to name specific firms involved.

The notices have been issued to "three to four" quick commerce companies for violations related to packaged product disclosures mandated under the Legal Metrology Act, said Khare, who also serves as the Consumer Affairs Secretary.

The law requires online and offline retailers to display key product information, including maximum retail price, expiration date, weight, manufacturer details, and consumer grievance addresses on packaged goods.

Quick commerce, which offers ultra-fast delivery of groceries and daily essentials, has gained significant traction in India's major cities, attracting consumers and venture capital investment.

The regulatory action follows recent statements from Khare indicating that authorities were examining quick commerce platforms' compliance with disclosure requirements.

The Consumer Affairs Ministry had previously signalled it might take action against companies found violating these regulations as part of broader efforts to protect consumer interests in digital commerce.