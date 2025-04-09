CCI seeks additional evidence in complaints against quick commerce platforms

New Delhi: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has intensified its scrutiny of quick commerce platforms by requesting additional evidence from the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) regarding allegations of anti-competitive practices.

As per the news reports, the CCI has asked the AICPDF to provide specific data to substantiate its claims. This includes evidence of discriminatory pricing—such as whether these platforms charge different prices based on consumer location, device type, or purchasing behaviour—and proof that products are being sold below cost price. Additionally, the CCI has sought details on the market share of each quick commerce player in the FMCG sector to assess their dominance and potential impact on competition.

The move comes amid growing concerns from traditional retailers and distributors over the rapid rise of companies like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart, which have disrupted India’s retail ecosystem with their fast-delivery models.

The AICPDF, representing over 400,000 distributors and small retailers across the country, filed a formal complaint with the CCI in February 2025, accusing quick commerce platforms of engaging in predatory pricing, deep discounting, and monopolistic tendencies.

The federation alleges that these practices are pushing small retailers and kirana stores out of business, creating an uneven playing field in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector.

The complaint follows earlier representations made to the Commerce Ministry and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), which had referred the matter to the CCI late last year.

Platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, and Instamart promise deliveries in as little as 10 to 30 minutes, often at heavily discounted rates. While this has won them a loyal customer base, it has also drawn ire from traditional retailers, who argue that such pricing strategies are unsustainable and designed to eliminate competition.