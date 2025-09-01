Castrol’s Rohit Talwar joins JSW Paints as Chief Marketing Officer

New Delhi: JSW Paints has appointed

New Delhi: JSW Paints has appointed Rohit Talwar as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Talwar, who recently stepped down as Vice President and Head of Marketing for India and South Asia at Castrol India, brings over two decades of marketing expertise to drive JSW Paints’ brand growth and market expansion.

Talwar’s resignation from Castrol India, marked the end of a 21-year association with the lubricant giant. Joining Castrol in 2004 as a Management Trainee, Talwar held key roles such as Sales Manager, Bikes Brand Manager, Cricket Sponsorship Activation Manager, and Global Brand Manager for the Castrol VECTON brand.

Since 2019, he has led marketing for Castrol Vietnam, driving significant B2C and B2B growth. Talwar took over the last leadership role at Castrol on November 1, 2023, succeeding Jaya Jamrani, who had gone on a one-year sabbatical

The appointment comes as JSW Paints intensifies its marketing efforts, with recent campaigns like ‘Budget Kam, Warranty Mein Dum’ gaining traction. Industry analysts view Talwar’s move as a strategic coup for JSW Paints, given his ability to blend technology-driven marketing with authentic storytelling, as demonstrated during his tenure at Castrol.

