Castrol India appoints Kedar Lele as Managing Director

New Delhi: Castrol India has announced the appointment of Kedar Lele as its new Managing Director in place of its outgoing Managing Director, Sandeep Sangwan. With his expertise in marketing, customer development and general management, Lele is set to play a role in steering Castrol India’s future in the automotive and lubricants industry.

Lele joins Castrol India after a career at Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), where he last served as the Executive Director of the company, responsible for Sales and Customer Development, South Asia.

Rakesh Makhija, Chairman, Castrol India, said, “We are delighted to welcome Kedar to Castrol India. His vast experience in driving growth and leading large teams in complex markets makes him an outstanding choice to lead Castrol India. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Sandeep for his exceptional leadership over the past few years. His contributions have been invaluable in strengthening our position in the market, and we wish him success in his new global role.”

Lele said, “Castrol is a widely recognised brand in the lubricants industry, and I am very excited to lead Castrol India in its next leg of growth and transformation. A key priority for me will be to continue to expand our portfolio coupled with effective deployment models to drive business growth. We will continue to use our trusted brand, innovative product portfolio and cutting-edge technology to stay at the forefront of India’s mobility sector. My experience of working with different categories and geographies has prepared me well to build winning teams while cultivating a spirit of innovation and discipline of execution excellence that aligns with Castrol’s ambitious growth plans.”