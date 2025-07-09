Casio names XG as global ambassador for G-SHOCK

New Delhi: Casio Computer has announced the appointment of international hip hop/R&B group XG as the new global ambassador for its G-SHOCK range of shock-resistant watches.

The group, made up of members JURIN, CHISA, HINATA, HARVEY, JURIA, MAYA, and COCONA, is known for its high-energy performances and genre-blending style, which the group refers to as “X-Pop”. XG has developed a global following, particularly among younger audiences, and has positioned itself as a rising influence in contemporary music and culture.

To accompany the announcement, Casio will launch a dedicated campaign website featuring visuals and a video starring XG. The content, built around the slogan “No Destination,” presents the group entering new creative territory in collaboration with G-SHOCK. The video was developed by creative team YAR under the direction of YOSHIROTTEN, a visual artist based in Japan.

In a joint statement, XG said: “G-SHOCK watches always remind us of how we never gave up on chasing our dreams, even when things got tough. It gives us the courage to keep going and keep challenging ourselves. XG-SHOCK, let’s go!”

Casio noted that additional campaign materials featuring the group will be released over time as part of the ongoing collaboration.

Watch the campaign film :