Cashify appoints Ujjwal Sinha as marketing head

Delhi: Cashify, India’s re-commerce platform, announced the appointment of Ujjwal Sinha as Head of Marketing. With over 15 years of extensive experience in the marketing domain, Sinha brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the company.

In his new role, Sinha will oversee and direct all aspects of consumer marketing at Cashify, guiding the company’s strategic marketing initiatives.

Before joining Cashify, Sinha served as Associate Vice-President of Marketing at CARS24, where he played a role in driving business growth through innovative marketing strategies.

Coming from auto industry re-commerce, at CARS24, he led the growth marketing for the supply side, optimising marketing efforts through data and technology, and spearheading media planning, buying, and offline efforts. Prior to his roles at CARS24, Sinha held senior marketing positions at AutoPortal India and Tata Motors.

“We are thrilled to have Ujjwal join our team,” said Nakul Kumar, Co-Founder and CMO of Cashify. “Building a strong team has always been key to our vision, and with Ujjwal on board, we're excited about the growth and opportunities ahead. We are confident that joining forces with talented people will definitely help us grow, innovate and redefine the re-commerce industry in India.”