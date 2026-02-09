Cars24 updates brand identity ahead of IPO

New Delhi: Cars24 has introduced a refreshed brand identity as it evolves from a fast-scaling transaction platform into a broader car ownership ecosystem.
Founded in 2015, Cars24 entered a fragmented and opaque market, where customers often found transactions intimidating. In its early years, urgency was key, and the all-caps identity, CARS24, reflected that phase. “It was bold, assertive and designed to cut through noise,” the company said.
Over time, Cars24’s role with customers began to change. Interactions that were once one-time transactions became recurring, as people returned to the platform at different life stages, such as relocating, expanding families, or reassessing their vehicle needs. As the company grew, the assertive branding started to feel louder than necessary.
“When we started, being loud helped,” said Vikram Chopra, Founder & CEO, Cars24. “But as the company and the team grew up, the work started speaking for itself. This change is about reflecting who we are today, calmer, more human and focused on earning trust over time.”
The refreshed identity moves from CARS24 to Cars24, shifting from all-caps to sentence case. The new circular logo is designed to represent continuity rather than completion, reflecting how car ownership evolves over time. The open form signals flexibility and movement, rather than closure.
The brand colour has also been updated. The familiar blue has been replaced with a brighter, clearer shade described as “younger blue”, intended to convey presence, attentiveness and a more human approach. Cars24 says the new colour reflects the belief that trust does not need to feel distant to be credible and that scale does not have to come at the cost of warmth.
The updated identity was developed over more than 1,200 hours of design and iteration, focusing on simplicity, longevity and adaptability. While Cars24 expects its products and services to continue evolving, the refreshed look is designed to remain relevant as the company enters its next phase of growth.