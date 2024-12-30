Cars24 elevates Himanshu Ratnoo as CEO of Used Cars India

New Delhi: Autotech platform Cars24 on Monday announced the elevation of Himanshu Ratnoo to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Used Cars India.

The announcement was made by Vikram Chopra, Founder and CEO of Cars24, in an internal email to the organisation.

In his new role, Ratnoo will oversee the company’s C2B and retail operations, focusing on scaling growth and driving innovation.

Renowned for his "founder mindset," Ratnoo has played a pivotal role in Cars24’s success, the announcement said. “His transformative initiatives include the development of franchise models, lead monetization strategies, and a revamped approach to luxury car transactions. Additionally, he has successfully expanded value-added services that enhance customer experiences, aligning with Cars24's vision to simplify car ownership.”