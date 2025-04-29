Carrera and Pat Cummins unveil new selection

Mumbai: Carrera Eyewear, part of Safilo Group - known for the design, manufacturing and distribution of prescription frames, sunglasses, outdoor eyewear, goggles, helmets, etc - and Cummins confirm their partnership again for 2025 and announce an early new release of Carrera|Pat Cummins selection.

This partnership reflects the brand's ethos, captured in the slogan ‘The state of mind and allure of competitive souls who dare to make a difference.’

As the new release of the collaboration is awaited, Cummins is seen wearing Carrera CSport 02, from the new Carrera Sport Collection, during both matches and training sessions of the current IPL 2025, with Cummins as the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Carrera Eyewear Sport Collection presents style in vitaminic colors, inspired from the archives of a brand that made the history of sport, together with unique technical characteristics to ensure maximum comfort. The gum nose pad and adaptable temples with an anatomic design and holes on the end tips allow the wearer to personalize their look with exclusive dedicated accessories like customised bands, ideal to fix the eyewear even during training.