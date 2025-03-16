Carlsberg India spends Rs 96.5 crore on advertising and promotions in FY2024

New Delhi: Carlsberg India's profit jumped 60.5% to Rs 323.1 crore in FY’24, according to the company's RoC filing.

According to financial data accessed through the business intelligence platform Tofler, Carlsberg India's total income was up 15.2% to Rs 8,044.9 crore for the financial year that ended March 31, 2024.

This is the highest revenue for Carlsberg in India, crossing the milestone of Rs 8,000 crore, reaching nearly USD one billion from sales.

"During the financial year 2023-24, profit amounting to Rs 323 crore under the standalone financial statement has been carried forward to 'Reserve and Surplus', including other comprehensive income in the balance sheet," the company said.

Advertising promotional expenses of Carlsberg India were at Rs 96.5 crore in FY'24, and total expenses stood at Rs 7,628.3 crore, up 13.4%.

The company, while informing its state of affairs, said the beer industry continued to post healthy growth in volumes.

"Cash and bank balances increased from Rs 9,304 million to Rs 11,165 million with strong business performance, better trade working capital and lower capital investment," it said.

Carlsberg India had reported a total profit of Rs 201.3 crore a year before in FY'23, and its revenue from operations was at Rs 6,937 crore on a standalone basis.

Its "Excise duty expense" in FY'24 was Rs 4,877.8 crore, up 13.4%. This was at Rs 4,301.6 crore a year before in FY'23.

While the market share from the data from the corporation states declined to 13.3% from 14.9% in the fiscal year 2023-24, Carlsberg India continues to hold the number three position in the Indian beer market.

Carlsberg India is the subsidiary of Singapore-based South Asian Breweries, owned by Danish brewing major Carlsberg.

Carlsberg competes in the Indian beer industry with Heineken-owned United Breweries and AB InBev. These three companies account for 85% of the beer sold in India.