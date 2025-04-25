Cannes 2025 launches new Lions B2B summit in partnership with LinkedIn

Mumbai: The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has announced the launch of an inaugural Lions B2B Summit. Taking place on June 17 at this year’s Festival, the half-day event will bring together B2B marketers, decision-makers, and creative leaders for an exclusive day of networking, insights, and industry-shaping discussions.

Featuring LinkedIn as the headline partner, and Stein IAS as the supporting partner, the Summit will explore discussions on how creativity strengthens brand reputation, the role of connections and influence in B2B, and why creativity in B2B is an advantage.

LinkedIn is the official Lions B2B Partner for the 2025 Festival.

Simon Cook, CEO, Lions, said, “To give some context to B2B at Cannes Lions, the Creative B2B Lions launched in 2022, although it’s a Lion that had actually been in discussion since 2013. Over the years we had seen a rise in B2B work winning Lions and many in the industry felt that introducing a specialist Lion in this area would raise the creative bar and elevate the discipline. The Creative B2B Lions are now entering their fourth year, providing the benchmark for an industry that continues to grow significantly – with worldwide B2B digital ad spend set to nearly triple its pre-pandemic level by 2026. Launching the Lions B2B Summit is a natural next step in bringing the global B2B community together in Cannes.

“We’re delighted to have LinkedIn on board as our official Lions B2B Partner for 2025. Since our launch of the B2B Lions, LinkedIn has been a valued partner and supporter in championing the work in this area and shining a spotlight on the creativity and effectiveness which continues to be elevated throughout the industry.”

Speaking about the partnership, Matthew Derella, Vice-President, LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, said, “We’re thrilled to be the first official Lions B2B partner at Cannes Lions 2025 and to serve as the B2B headliner for the inaugural Lions B2B Summit at this year’s Festival. Together with Cannes Lions, we’ll bring together some of the most important conversations in B2B to shine a spotlight on the powerful stories, insights, and big ideas transforming the advertising industry and driving commercial success.”

LinkedIn’s Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, Jessica Jensen, will share opening and closing remarks at the Summit, and other confirmed speakers and panelists include, Valerie Beauchamp, VP, Global Head of Agency Development & Marketer Education, LinkedIn; Michael Aimette, EVP, Chief Creative Officer, FCB New York; Bridget Evans, Global Head of Business Marketing, Spotify; Dr. Marcus Collins, Clinical Assistant Professor of Marketing, University of Michigan - Stephen M Ross School of Business; Tom Stein, Chairman and Chief Brand Officer, Stein IAS; and Jim Lesser, Chief Brand Officer, ServiceNow.