Canara HSBC Life Insurance appoints Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan as brand ambassadors

New Delhi: Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited has announced the appointment of cricketer Jasprit Bumrah and sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan as brand ambassadors. The couple will front the company’s messaging around its brand philosophy of being a ‘Promises Ka Partner’.

Rishi Mathur, Chief Distribution Officer Alternate Channels and Chief Marketing Officer at Canara HSBC Life Insurance, said, “Life insurance, at its core, is a promise to stand by someone not just in the good times, but through every life stage. At Canara HSBC Life Insurance, we take pride in being a trusted partner in our customers’ financial journey through life’s uncertainties. Our philosophy of being a ‘Promises Ka Partner’ reflects this commitment in how we engage with all our customers. Jasprit and Sanjana embody this ethos in a way that feels both natural and inspiring. Jasprit’s consistency and quiet resilience mirror the trust our customers place in us. Sanjana brings with her a voice of credibility, and connection — traits that are foundational to how we communicate as a brand. Together, they help bring our brand to life in a way that’s authentic, relevant, and deeply aligned with the people we aim to serve.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Bumrah said, “I believe that every promise you make — whether on the field or in life — comes with responsibility. Sanjana and I have always believed in planning ahead and supporting each other through every phase. That’s why partnering with Canara HSBC Life Insurance feels like a natural fit. They understand the value of showing up for people, consistently, just like a true partner should.”

Ganesan added, “To me, being a partner means being dependable not just when it’s convenient, but when it truly counts. That’s what drew me to Canara HSBC Life Insurance and their ‘Promises Ka Partner’ philosophy. It reflects the way Jasprit and I live our lives: planning with care, leaning on each other, and preparing for what lies ahead. I’m proud to lend my voice to a message that is so relevant and real in the current context.”

The company stated that the campaign would centre around themes of consistency, mutual support and long-term planning, highlighting how the real-life couple’s public image resonates with modern relationship dynamics.

A series of integrated campaigns and storytelling-led initiatives are expected to follow the announcement, focusing on a range of target audiences including millennial customers, families, and the emerging affluent segment.