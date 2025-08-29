Campus Activewear names Kriti Sanon as face of women’s footwear category

New Delhi: Campus Activewear has appointed actress Kriti Sanon as the face of its Women’s footwear category. The collaboration aligns with the brand’s ongoing focus on expanding its women’s portfolio, which has seen notable growth over the past year.
Kriti Sanon, who has transitioned from engineering into films and entrepreneurship, has built a career marked by diverse choices across cinema and business.
Nikhil Aggarwal, CEO and Whole Time Director at Campus Activewear, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Kriti Sanon as the face of Campus’ Women’s category. Her ambition, versatility, and authenticity capture the spirit of today’s Indian women and align seamlessly with our vision for this segment. Women’s Sports and Athleisure has emerged as one of the most significant growth drivers for us, and with Kriti’s ability to connect across audiences, we are poised to build on this momentum, elevating our design language, delivering innovation tailored for women, and strengthening Campus’ leadership in this fast-growing category.”
Kriti Sanon commented, “I have always believed style should reflect who you are, not what you are told to be. For me, Campus, an iconic homegrown Indian sneaker brand, embodies that belief, designing footwear as versatile as the roles women play, while keeping comfort and style at the core. I am excited to join the Campus family and be part of a vision that feels so close to my own, one that celebrates individuality and inspires women to choose for themselves, without any inhibitions.”