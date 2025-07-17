Campus Activewear moves HC against Campus Sutra in trademark case

New Delhi: Campus Activewear has approached the Delhi High Court against fashion brand Campus Sutra, accusing the latter of infringing on its trademark by using the mark “Campus” on certain products, according to the report.

Appearing for Campus Sutra, Senior Advocate Amit Sibal told the Court that only three of the brand’s 11,000 product designs had inadvertently featured the mark “Campus” and had been listed on online platforms. He further submitted that steps had already been taken to get the listings of those products removed.

The case, Campus Activewear v Campus Sutra Retail was heard by Justice Amit Bansal on July 15. The sportswear company is seeking a permanent injunction to restrain Campus Sutra from allegedly infringing on its trademarks and copyrights, and from passing off its goods.

As per the report, “Amit Sibal also submits that the defendant has been using the mark ‘CAMPUS SUTRA’ for its apparel since 2012. However, the defendant has never used the ‘CAMPUS’ mark for footwear. Without prejudice to the rights and contentions of the defendant, Sibal submits that till the next date of hearing, the defendant shall not use the mark ‘CAMPUS’ on a stand-alone basis, in respect of any of its products,” the Court recorded.

Justice Bansal noted the submissions and issued notice to Campus Sutra. The Court said it would consider Campus Activewear’s plea for interim relief on the next date of hearing, which is scheduled for November 10.





