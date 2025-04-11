Campa Wali Zidd: Ram Charan performs insane stunts in high-energy IPL ad

New Delhi: Campa, the beverage brand owned by Reliance, on Friday said it has roped in actor Ram Charan as its new Brand Ambassador.

With this partnership, the brand is launching a new marketing campaign 'Campa Wali Zidd', which will make its debut during the IPL season, reaching millions of viewers across television, connected TV, and mobile platforms.

"With a high-impact rollout, the campaign will amplify the message of perseverance and determination to a wide audience, inspiring viewers to pursue their goals with unshakable resolve," it said.

Campa is owned by Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, the FMCG arm of Reliance Group.

At the heart of the #Campa campaign is Mr Ram Charan, not in a scripted role, but as himself. The narrative follows his journey overcoming barriers, showcasing his unparalleled focus & unwavering commitment. With nice cinematic visuals, stylised action, & authentic stunts… https://t.co/MFx6Wq7dqf pic.twitter.com/SzBB5z5g0N — Rohit Bansal 🇮🇳 (@theRohitBansal) April 11, 2025

The campaign’s narrative follows Charan’s journey as he overcomes both physical and mental barriers.

With stunning cinematic visuals, stylized action, and authentic stunts performed by the actor himself, the film offers a raw, relatable portrayal of personal determination. The message is clear: success doesn’t come easy, but with persistence and grit, anything is possible.

Ram Charan’s remarkable journey and his personal philosophy perfectly align with the values that Campa stands for, making him the perfect face for this campaign, the brand said in a press statement.

Prasoon Joshi, Chairman and CEO of McCann Worldgroup India, said, “Through the 'Campa Wali Zidd' campaign, we wanted to tap into a truth that resonates deeply with today’s youth – their relentless drive and determination to keep pushing forward, no matter the obstacles. This tenacity is shaping the future of India, and Campa perfectly embodies that spirit. By aligning with Ram Charan, we’ve found a perfect representation of this unstoppable mindset. His journey, filled with dedication, transformation, and global success, exemplifies the very essence of ‘zidd’. Our goal was to create an authentic connection with millions of young Indians who live this spirit every day, and Ram Charan’s story is a true reflection of that passion and perseverance.”

