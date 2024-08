New Delhi: Subhash Dandekar, the founder of stationery brand Camlin, died on Monday, family sources said.

Dandekar was aged 86.

After selling the popular artwork brand to Japan's Kokuyo, Dandekar was serving as the chairman emeritus of Kokuyo Camlin.

Dandekar was cremated in central Mumbai on Monday, and a condolence meeting will be held on Thursday, family sources said.