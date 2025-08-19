Cabinet clears bill to regulate online real-money gaming

New Delhi: The Modi Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Gaming Bill, aimed at establishing a robust framework for online betting while imposing stringent penalties for illegal gambling activities.

The bill is likely to be tabled in Parliament on Wednesday, the source added.

"The Cabinet has approved the bill to regulate online gaming platforms that involve real money. The government is trying to table the bill in Parliament on Wednesday," the source said on condition of anonymity.

The decision comes amid rising concerns over unregulated gaming platforms, fraudulent practices, with agencies tightening their crackdown on celebrities endorsing such apps and the need to protect consumers in India’s booming digital economy.

The Gaming Bill seeks to create a clear distinction between legitimate online gaming and illegal gambling, addressing a long-standing regulatory gap.

Government sources said the bill was cleared after receiving a large number of complaints.

According to sources, the legislation introduces a licensing regime for online gaming platforms, mandating compliance with strict operational and transparency standards. Companies offering online betting services will now require government approval, ensuring accountability and consumer safety.