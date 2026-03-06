New Delhi: Bvlgari has appointed Jake Gyllenhaal as its global brand ambassador.

An actor and producer, Gyllenhaal has built a career spanning film and theatre and is known for taking on a range of roles across genres. A BAFTA Awards winner and a nominee at the Academy Awards, he has been recognised for performances in projects noted for their narrative depth and cultural relevance.

According to the brand, Gyllenhaal’s association reflects its interest in collaborating with figures involved in storytelling and cultural conversations.

Commenting on the development, Laura Burdese, Deputy CEO of Bvlgari and incoming CEO from July 1, 2026, said, “Jake represents a contemporary form of excellence rooted in integrity, empathy and authenticity. His artistic sensitivity and his ability to create sincere connections with people reflect the very essence of our Maison. He brings depth, humanity and purpose to everything he does.”

Gyllenhaal said, “I’ve always felt close to Bvlgari for the way it blends beauty with meaning: there is a generosity in the Maison’s approach toward craftsmanship, culture, and human stories. Authenticity, to me, is rooted in our relationships, the people we care about, the dedication we bring to what we all create, but most of all being true to one's self.”