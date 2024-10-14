Buzzlab’s CMO Fellowship Program ready for its winter batch

New Delhi: Led by Shahbaaz Mohammed, Head of Marketing at Cult, alongside Sindhu Biswal and Sushant Sadamate from Buzzlab, the launch of the CMO Fellowship program saw some of India’s seasoned marketing leaders come together. The programe is in partnership with Shawrya Mehrotra (Founder and CEO), Rajan Luthra (COO and Co-Founder) and Ayush Srivastava (Head of Marketing) from Metvy — a platform known for its immersive, mentor-led educational experiences.

The fellowship is a three-month-long program taught by marketing leaders from Cult, Ajio, PayTm, Landmark, Unacademy, and other major companies. Its mission is to help mid-senior marketing professionals become future-ready and excel in leadership roles. It emphasises practical, real-world skills and one of the highlights of the program is the proprietary ZETA framework developed by Sindhu Biswal, Chief Mentor of the fellowship — which has successfully grown brands such as Filter Copy, Finance with Sharan, and the Raj Shamani Podcast.

Metvy Founders Shawrya and Rajan shared, “We at Metvy believe that people should get to learn from people they aspire to be like through high quality fellowships. Imagine getting to learn Marketing from multiple CMOs with personalised guidance. Sindhu, Shahbaaz and Sushant understood this vision well as top marketing leaders - and we are excited to partner with them for this.”

Shahbaaz, Head of Marketing at Cult, expressed, "All marketing is supposed to perform, build the brand and deliver to business goals. Marketers today run the risk of becoming irrelevant if they don’t learn to apply this principle. Unfortunately currently there are too many outdated or fragmented approaches to this, and it’s a pleasure to solve for this"

Sindhu Biswal and Sushant Sadamate, co-founders of Buzzlab, added, "Marketing taught through recorded video courses is outdated. You can’t teach someone marketing in an hour or a day or a week. Hence, we are doing what is right for people."

The winter batch of the program begins on January 2, 2025.