Business Today announces jury for 13th Edition of BT India’s Best CEOs

New Delhi: Business Today on Friday unveiled the jury for the 13th edition of BT India’s Best CEOs awards. These prestigious annual awards honour exceptional leadership across India Inc. and will be adjudicated by a panel of industry stalwarts and business leaders on Monday, January 27, 2025, in Mumbai.

This year’s jury is chaired by Deepak Parekh, Chairman, HDFC AMC.

Other business leaders joining Parekh on jury panel are:

1. Bharat Puri, Managing Director, Pidilite Industries Ltd

2. Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson, PwC in India

3. Manoj Kohli, Former CEO, Bharti Airtel; Former Executive Chairman, SoftBank Energy

4. Amit Tandon, Founder & Managing Director, Institutional Investor Advisory Services

5. Amish Mehta, Managing Director & CEO, Crisil

6. Namita Thapar, Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals

7. Manisha Girotra, CEO, Moelis India

8. Mathew Cyriac, Executive Chairman, Florintree Advisors

The BT India’s Best CEOs awards celebrate outstanding leadership by evaluating executives on key parameters, including financial performance, strategic direction, successful M&A deals, shareholder returns, global expansion, and turnaround achievements.

The universe of eligible companies is drawn from the BT 500 list of India’s largest firms by market capitalisation. The awards also include special categories such as Business Icon of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, and Impact Leader of the Year.

PwC is the knowledge partner for the awards.

The winners will be revealed at a grand event on Friday, March 21, 2025, in Mumbai.