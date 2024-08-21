Burson Group India appoints Dolly Tayal as MD, Burson Genesis

Delhi: Burson announced its organisational structure in India. Burson Group India will operate three brands including Burson Genesis, Hill and Knowlton India and GCI Health India.

Burson also announced the appointment of Dolly Tayal as Managing Director, Burson Genesis. Tayal will report to Deepshikha Dharmaraj, CEO, Burson Group India.

“I am delighted to welcome Dolly to lead our clients and people under the Burson Genesis brand,” said Dharmaraj. “I am confident that her leadership will infuse teams with fresh energy and ideas, further enhancing our reputation for client excellence and innovation.”



Dharmaraj added, “As we continue to build the Burson brand in India, we will leverage the combined strengths and expertise of Genesis, Hill and Knowlton and GCI Health to consistently deliver exceptional results for our clients, enhancing their reputational capital.”

“In Burson Genesis, I see both the proud legacy and the promising future of public relations and communications in India,” noted Tayal. “It has been a privilege to be part of the Burson legacy and an honour to be entrusted with Burson Genesis. I am looking forward to working with our incredible team and helping our clients build reputation as a competitive advantage through purpose-driven creativity, innovative strategies and advanced technologies.”