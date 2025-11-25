New Delhi: Burson has named HS Chung as its new chief executive for the Asia-Pacific region, expanding her responsibilities beyond North Asia-Pacific to cover markets including Australia and New Zealand, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. She will continue to be based in Seoul. The appointment takes effect on December 1, 2025.

Chung had been overseeing operations across China, Hong Kong, Japan and Korea. The agency said the expanded remit reflects her long-standing advisory work across diverse industries and her experience leading regional teams.

“HS has a combination of superpowers that make her very well-suited to lead the entire region,” said Corey duBrowa, Global CEO, Burson.

“She is a trusted and sought after CEO and C-suite advisor, a business builder, a talent advocate and an operational maven. These skills, together with her deep understanding of the cultural nuances across and between the markets, will enable Burson to continue delivering exceptional results for our clients and further build on our strong foundation across our Asia-Pacific footprint.”

Chung has previously advised multinational companies in sectors such as food and beverage, electronics, personal care, automotive and healthcare. She also leads specialist projects for the Korean government and has worked on major national initiatives, including the Olympics. She founded Synergy Communications in 2000, which later became part of Hill and Knowlton. Before joining Burson, she served as President, Asia, at Hill and Knowlton.

“It’s an honour to lead the Asia-Pacific region as CEO,” Chung said.

“We have strong momentum across the business and will continue to turn it into results through disciplined focus and execution. As our clients navigate unprecedented complexity, we are using our comprehensive AI capabilities and our exceptional talent bench to help businesses make decisions with clarity so they can succeed today and in the future. With Asia-Pacific continuing to grow and shape the global economy, I’m excited to help our clients and teams seize the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Adrian Warr, who had been leading South Asia-Pacific for Burson, will leave the business on 30 November 2025 as he returns to the United Kingdom with his family. “I’d like to extend my thanks to Adrian for his contributions to Burson during his time with us, for his leadership in driving our business in South Asia-Pacific and his partnership with HS and our leadership team. I wish him the very best in his future endeavours,” duBrowa said.