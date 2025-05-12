Burson announces client wins and global expansion

New Delhi: Burson, a global communications agency, has announced new client wins and the expansion of its sports and entertainment offering.

“The sports and entertainment sector is experiencing record growth, with brands, organisations and sponsors expanding into new markets worldwide," said Corey duBrowa, Global CEO, Burson. “In a world searching for common ground, sports and entertainment offer unparalleled opportunities for clients to connect with audiences on a deeply emotional level, creating value for fans and building reputation and loyalty for the organisations. Burson’s experts are unlocking the economic and marketing power of sports and entertainment to align brands, organisations and cities with shared audience values.”

Burson was recently selected as a creative and earned media agency partner for New York City FC, charged with supporting the club’s brand campaign.

In the UK, Husqvarna Group, an outdoor power products company, has appointed Burson as its PR agency of record.

Burson will focus on elevating brand awareness, driving product adoption, leveraging relationships with golf ambassadors and partners, and solidifying Husqvarna's position as a market leader in both residential and professional landscaping.

Furthermore, TEDSports Indianapolis has partnered with Burson to lead efforts in strategic digital communications, content creation and media relations.

Other brands and organisations in Burson’s sports and entertainment space include Activision Blizzard, Adidas, Red Sea Film Festival, Supernus Pharmaceuticals and Spotify, among many others.



"Sports and entertainment partnerships can unite people like nothing else, as shared passions transcend geographic, political or socioeconomic boundaries," explained Allison Cirullo, Global Practice Lead, Consumer and Brand, Burson, who also helms the agency's sports and entertainment offering. "What makes Burson’s offering so distinctive is our global reach – we have experts across every region – and the advanced data and intelligence expertise we bring to every engagement.

"From our 30-year relationship with Adidas to our newer client engagements, we are helping brands win in ways that build reputation and cultural currency,” Cirullo added. “From the global rise of women's sports, the fervent enthusiasm for Kabaddi in Asia-Pacific and the massive popularity of esports in the Middle East, the opportunities for brands to establish long-term commitments and create lasting legacies are immense."