New Delhi: Bumble Inc. has appointed Pracheta Mazumdar as Marketing Lead for India & ANZ. Mazumdar joined the company almost three years ago as Senior Brand Marketing Manager.

Mazumdar made the announcement through a LinkedIn post. As per her LinkedIn profile, she has 13+ years in branding and advertising.

Before Bumble, Mazumdar worked as Director (Brand) at Shopmatic. She has also worked with The Walt Disney Company and Ogilvy and Mather.