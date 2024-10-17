Britannia’s jingle 'Ting Ting Ti-Ding' plays every time you add a product to your Zepto cart

New Delhi: Britannia has partnered with a quick-commerce platform to introduce an immersive shopping experience for customers. Starting immediately, every time a consumer adds a Britannia product to their online cart on Zepto, they will be greeted by the brand's iconic and catchy jingle, "Ting Ting Ti-Ding."

This is the first time a brand and a quick-commerce platform have integrated sound to create a haptic shopping experience.

In a press statement, Zepto said, Britannia’s sonic signature has been a part of Indian households for generations and this innovation allows Britannia to keep the brand close to its consumers at every step of their journey.

Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer, Britannia Industries, said, “We are constantly exploring new ways to engage with our consumers and make their experience with Britannia a little more personal. Integrating our iconic sonic signature into the online shopping experience on Zepto is just one such initiative. Over the years, we’ve used ‘Ting Ting Ti-Ding’ in creative ways, whether it’s having celebrities voice it or even featuring it in print ads. It’s an iconic sonic signature that brings a smile to our consumers, and we’re always looking for new and surprising touchpoints to introduce it. This partnership with Zepto allows us to bring that familiar joy into the digital shopping space in an engaging, modern way that resonates with today’s consumers.”

“We're thrilled to bring a touch of nostalgia and excitement to online shopping with Britannia’s iconic ‘Ting Ting Ti-Ding’ sonic signature and I thank our sellers for having enabled this. This first-of-its-kind sound integration makes every Britannia purchase on the Zepto platform more than just a transaction—it’s an experience. It’s about transforming everyday moments into something memorable, and Zepto is proud to collaborate with Britannia to make this innovation happen," added Chandan Mendiratta, Chief Brand Officer, Zepto.