Britannia Treat and NV Sir team up to launch Britannia Treat Circle Challenge

New Delhi: Britannia Treat has teamed up with NV Sir aka Nitin Vijay, the educator behind Motion Kota, to launch the Britannia Treat Circle Challenge.

The campaign is conceptualised by The Womb. The contest requires people to measure the circumference of the inner circle of a Britannia Treat biscuit as accurately as possible.

The prize of the contest is Rs 10 lakh along with other rewards.

How to Participate:

Grab any Britannia Treat pack - Choco Creme, Orange, Vanilla or Chilli Guava Measure the circumference of the inner circle in meters, up to 7 decimal places Submit your answers at https://www.treatchallenge.com/ Submit a creative video showing how you have measured the circumference. The most creative entry will win a BookMyShow gift voucher worth Rs 1 lakh.

Siddharth Gupta, GM - Marketing, Britannia Industries, said, “At Britannia, we love bringing fun and engaging experiences to our consumers. The Britannia Treat Circle Challenge is a unique way to blend learning with enjoyment, turning a simple biscuit into a fun challenge that sparks curiosity. Partnering with NV Sir makes this initiative even more exciting, as his ability to make learning interactive and accessible adds a whole new dimension to the challenge. We can’t wait to see participants put their skills to the test.”

Vijay, Founder and CEO of Motion Kota, said, “Partnering with Britannia for the Treat Circle Challenge has been an exciting experience. What makes it even more special is that it turns a simple biscuit into a playful yet meaningful learning experience. I’m excited to see participants take it on!"

Heval Patel, COO, The Womb, said, "Sandwich cream biscuit category is a classic example of a mature market, characterised by incremental innovation and fierce competition. Britannia Treat is a cream biscuit with a hole in between, this format gave us the licence for playful absurdity. The idea of 'measuring the circumference of the hole in the biscuit' was derived from this. NV Sir's engagement acts as a cultural anchor who not only makes it relevant for our TG but also makes the activity a lot more fun."

Watch the campaign: