Britannia onboards Tilt Brand Solutions as AoR for cake, rusk, croissant, breads portfolio

Tilt has been tasked with conceiving brand strategies, creating and executing communication assets across formats and platforms

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Delhi: Britannia Industries has named Mumbai-based Tilt Brand Solutions as its Brand and Communication Agency on record for the cakes, rusk, bread and croissant portfolio.

Tilt’s mandate will be to craft the brand strategy for Britannia’s adjacency business to deepen consumer relationships. 

Shekhar Agarwal, General Manager – Marketing, Britannia, commented, “For Britannia’s adjacency portfolio, it was imperative that we got on board a partner who would be able to bring a perfect amalgamation of creative strength and business acumen to the table. The balanced approach of Tilt Brand Solutions and their category and consumer understanding delivered on the brief. We look forward to this partnership to create a significant impact for these businesses.”

Tilt has been tasked with conceiving brand strategies, and creating and executing communication assets across formats and platforms that deliver engaging brand experiences for new and current consumers.

Hari Krishnan, Chief Business Officer, Tilt Brand Solutions, added, "We are thrilled to partner with Britannia on this exciting journey. With our shared commitment to innovation and creativity, we are confident of  creating impactful and memorable work that resonates with audiences, while also driving growth and leadership in the category.”

