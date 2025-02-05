Britannia launches limited-edition Harry Potter-themed biscuits

New Delhi: Britannia has collaborated with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBGCP) to launch the limited-edition Harry Potter-inspired open choco biscuit, Pure Magic Choco Frames.

Each of the five biscuits in a pack is inspired by the world of Harry Potter, bringing back fond memories of Hogwarts and featuring designs of the four iconic houses: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff.

Siddharth Gupta, General Manager - Marketing, Britannia Industries, said, "At Britannia, we are committed to constantly innovating and finding new ways to delight our consumers while evolving our portfolio to meet changing preferences. Our collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBGCP) marks a significant milestone as we bring a Harry Potter-inspired indulgence for fans through our Pure Magic Choco Frames. This strategic partnership is an attempt to bring the iconic legacy Harry Potter together with Britannia’s expertise in crafting indulgent treats for everyone. It’s more than just a product; it’s an opportunity to create a memorable moment, that resonates with fans across generations"

The launch video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RqGL8ko3uvg