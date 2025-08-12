Bright Outdoor Media expands into broader media and marketing services

New Delhi: Bright Outdoor Media (BSE – 543831), an established company in India’s Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising sector listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, has announced a strategic expansion into additional media and marketing services.

The company plans to broaden its scope beyond traditional outdoor advertising to include Television, Print, and Radio campaigns, Mall and Multiplex advertising, Cinema and In-Film branding, Events and Exhibitions, Celebrity and Talent management, Below-The-Line (BTL) activations, Digital and Social media management, Public Relations, Corporate gifting, Ad film production, and Creative services.

To support these new verticals, Bright Outdoor Media has assembled a team of professionals experienced in media, marketing, and event management. Operations for these expanded services are scheduled to commence from July 15, 2025.

In parallel, the company is also focusing on the real estate sector, seeking to explore new growth opportunities through strategic developments and asset optimisation.

Yogesh Lakhani, CMD of Bright Outdoor Media, said, “At Bright Outdoor Media, we have always believed in staying ahead of the curve. Our leadership in the Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising space is a result of decades of trust, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to delivering high-impact visibility in the public domain. Today, as we step into newer territories such as Event Management, Celebrity Engagement, Public Relations, and multi-channel advertising, our vision is to carry forward that same legacy of excellence into these high-growth and dynamic segments.

“This strategic expansion is a natural progression of our brand’s journey. It reflects our intent to evolve with the changing needs of the market and offer clients a truly integrated marketing experience. By leveraging our existing infrastructure, decades of expertise, and deep-rooted client relationships, we are confident in our ability to create synergies across platforms—from traditional billboards and digital displays to red-carpet events, cinema advertising, and radio campaigns.

“We have put together a highly skilled and experienced team to lead these verticals, ensuring that every solution we deliver is impactful, relevant, and aligned with the brand objectives of our clients. This marks a transformative chapter in our journey. We are enthusiastic about the road ahead and remain committed to generating long-term value for our clients, partners, and stakeholders through innovation, integration, and excellence at every step.”