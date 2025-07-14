Branquila expands operations to UAE with integrated brand marketing services

New Delhi: Branquila, a creative brand management firm founded by Sandeep Dahiya, has launched operations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), marking its first overseas expansion since its establishment in 2022.

The company, which has been active in India’s lifestyle, fashion, media, entertainment, sports, and direct-to-consumer sectors, will now offer a full suite of integrated marketing services in the UAE.

These include brand positioning, creative direction and execution, public relations, social media management, digital marketing, brand extension and licensing, as well as SEO and performance marketing.

Earlier this year, the company also introduced BrandWIDTH, an advisory board comprising senior leaders from various business sectors. Members include Raj Nayak, Rajesh Kamat, Vishal Chaddha, Sudha Sarin, Jaydeep Shetty, and Anand Kumar. The group provides strategic guidance to both Branquila and its partner businesses.

Branquila’s India portfolio includes brand mandates for entities such as Endemol Shine India, Abundantia Entertainment, Banijay Asia, the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA), Madame Fashion, Genes Lecoanet Hemant, and GoodCo.

Commenting on the move, Sandeep Dahiya, Founder and CEO of Branquila Brand Ventures, said, “The UAE is buzzing with creative ambition and entrepreneurial energy — it's the perfect next chapter for Branquila, to help businesses grow further, and faster.” He added, “With our promise of ‘making your brand work for your business’, we’re excited to collaborate with businesses in UAE, that are ready to scale, stretch, and stand out.”