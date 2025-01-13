Brands win the internet with hilarious responses to L&T's 90-hour work week

New Delhi: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman SN Subrahmanyan's recent remarks advocating for a 90-hour work week and questioning how long employees can "stare at their wives" have sparked ridicule from brand and entrepreneurs across India.

Subrahmanyan's comments, made during an employee address, quickly went viral, drawing sharp criticism for promoting a culture of overwork and making light of work-life balance.

Brands across India have taken this opportunity to not only comment on the issue but also to engage their audience with witty social media posts.

Atomberg collaborated with comedy content creator Anmol Garg:

Wakefit too took a jibe at L&T Chairman’s comments through its ‘Gaddagiri’ series.

Zomato posted on X “in case you don't have a wife, feel free to stare at your order arriving on the app.”

In a crowded market, standing out is crucial. Engaging in topical humour or witty commentary can differentiate a brand from its competitors.

For instance, Zomato, Atomberg and Wakefit’s response added to its image as a brand with a finger on the pulse of contemporary culture.

However, there's a fine line to tread. While humour can engage, it must be done tastefully to avoid alienating parts of the audience or turning a light-hearted jab into a public relations misstep. The key is ensuring that the commentary aligns with the brand's values and does not come off as opportunistic or insensitive.

Even the industry leaders condemned the outdated mindset, Piyush Pandey, Executive Chairman of Ogilvy India, was particularly scathing, suggesting that L&T should rename itself to 'Lynch and Torment' in light of Subrahmanyan's remarks, condemning the attitude towards employees as akin to treating them as "slaves."

Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, took to social media to voice his dissent, humorously suggesting that if the 90-hour work week were to be implemented, Sundays could be renamed 'Sun-duty' and the concept of 'day off' made mythical. Goenka emphasised the importance of work-life balance, stating, "Work-life balance isn't optional, it's essential."

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Founder of Info Edge, offered a more nuanced perspective, acknowledging that while Subrahmanyan's comments might have been intended to motivate, a 90-hour work week is not sustainable. He highlighted the need for quality over quantity in work hours.

Kunal Shah, Founder of CRED, pointed out that while work-life balance is a personal choice, monumental achievements are not likely to come from overworking. His remarks align with a growing sentiment among startup leaders who advocate for smart work rather than just hard work.

Anupam Mittal, judge on Shark Tank India and founder of Shaadi.com, also took a humorous jab, tweeting, "But sir, if husbands and wives don't look at each other, how will we remain the most populous country in the world?"

Engaging in these conversations allows leaders to position themselves as cultural commentators or thought leaders. By humorously critiquing or offering alternative views, they contribute to the ongoing discourse on important social issues like work culture, gender roles, and personal well-being.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, took a light-hearted approach, stating, "My wife is wonderful, I love staring at her," in a clear jibe at Subrahmanyan's remarks.

Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, echoed similar sentiments in his social media post, humorously noting, "Yes Anand Mahindra, even my wife Natasha Poonawalla thinks I am wonderful, she loves staring at me on Sundays."

When leaders like Anand Mahindra or Adar Poonawalla respond with humor or empathy, it humanises them. It shows they are not just corporate figures but individuals who share in common human experiences like love, family, and the importance of work-life balance. This can enhance their likability and relatability among the public.

The public reaction has been swift, with hashtags like #ToxicWorkCulture and #SundayIsForRest trending on social media platforms, showcasing a broader societal pushback against the culture of overwork.

Celebrities and activists have also joined the conversation, with Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone expressing shock at such statements from senior corporate figures, highlighting the need for mental health awareness.

In response to the criticism, L&T issued a statement defending the chairman's vision, emphasising that extraordinary outcomes require extraordinary efforts, particularly in the context of nation-building. The company highlighted its long history of contributing to India's infrastructure, suggesting that the remarks were made with the ambition of furthering national development. However, this clarification did little to quell the criticism, with many feeling the response missed addressing the core issues of work-life balance and respect towards personal lives.