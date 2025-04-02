Brands turn into pranksters this April Fool’s Day

New Delhi: April Fool’s Day is an occasion that promises brands the freedom to go all out. Their creativity takes a front seat and the result is shocking revelations, futuristic product launches, outrageous offers and ingenious pranks.

From Harsh Gujral’s retirement from comedy to Manforce’s AI-powered condoms, here’s a list of this year’s most eye-catching April Fool’s Day campaigns:

1. Harsh Gujral to retire from comedy?

Comedian Harsh Gujral shared a screenshot of a Reddit thread speculating about his departure from the stage and in a social media post on March 31 hinted at his retirement from comedy, saying, “A lot of you have been sending me this…batata hu sab, thoda patience rakho.”

Later that evening, Gujral dropped a video saying, “Actually, it’s true. Bas bahut ho gaya. Lagta hai ab time aa gaya hai. It’s over. I am retiring…”

The video then abruptly cut to static and as the clock struck April 1, Gujral revealed that he wasn’t retiring from comedy, just from his current set. In a follow-up video, he laughed and said, “Arre arre, comedy se thodi na! I’m retiring mere purana set se!”

The reveal was part of an April Fool’s Day prank, created in collaboration with BookMyShow to mark the final leg of Gujral’s tour, ‘Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai’.

Watch the video:

2. Manforce Condoms takes pleasure to the next level with AI-powered condoms

Manforce Condoms played a prank on the audience this April Fool’s Day with its new campaign. The brand advertised that it had introduced a new range of futuristic condoms Dot AI by Manforce Condoms to take the audience by surprise, only to be revealed later that it was a gimmick to celebrate the day.

The April Fool’s campaign showcased the features of the condom, underscoring its ability to take pleasure to a whole new level. It highlighted the advanced micro sensors to initiate vibrations based on the sixth sense, exhibiting the condom with all the elements necessary to spice up the intimate moments between couples.

Watch the campaign film:

3. Is goSTOPS paying hostelers to leave?

goSTOPS utilised April Fool’s Day to launch its "Reverse Hostel" – Pay to Stay, Get Paid to Leave! campaign.

The premise was simple, for Rs 500, people could check into any goSTOPS property. Then, after checkout, they would receive Rs 700. The longer they stayed, the more they would earn. The more they would travel, the more they would get paid.

Watch the campaign here:

4. BGMI turns the tables on scammers

BGMI players are always on the hunt for free UC and exclusive skins. But with that comes a big risk—falling for scams.

Hence, BGMI used April Fool’s Day to expose scam tactics by playing along with them.

The company came forward with an offer—free UC. To make it more convincing, BGMI brought in George Thokkumootil from Akkara Kazhchakal. Enter Thokkumoottil Assurance, a "trustworthy" company promising free UC.

A website was launched, asking players to enter their BGMI ID to claim their rewards. But the moment they did, the truth was revealed—this was a scam ad designed to expose scam ads.

The prank video itself was shot in the US by the original Akkara Kazhchakal team. After filming, the footage was edited by the agency in Kerala.

5. mPokket to protect your hard-earned money from Nazar

mPokket celebrated April Fool’s Day with its “Nazar Lag Gayi” campaign.

The company rolled out its product – Nazar Protection, a service that promises to protect people’s wallets from those mysterious forces that cause their savings to slip away.

Nazar Protection includes features like black thread around your wallet, guaranteed to stop any impulsive shopping; lemon and green chillies for your bank account, a protection strategy for shielding your bank account from salary-day nazar; “Mere Paise Ko Nazar Mat Lagana” sticker on your UPI ID, designed to prevent your friends from asking for money at the worst times; and mPokket anti-nazar loan, for those whose wallets mysteriously empty out by the 5th of every month.

Watch the campaign here:

8. Amazon Prime eases movie search with ‘Woh Wala Feature’

Featuring actors Sunil Shetty, Rajpal Yadav, rapper MC Stan and influencer Dharnaa, the April Fool’s Day campaign shows how the ‘Woh Wala Feature’ can guess exact movie searches based on descriptions, popular scenes or characters, songs and even a game of dumb charades.

Shetty starts the guessing game as he tries to recall his own film Awara Paagal Deewana, with the others pitching in their searches. The campaign also takes a dig at nepotism as MC Stan searches for a movie starring only rich people, kids of directors and actors and which makes people think they could act better than the cast.

The TV screen is not able to search for this movie and shows ‘Error’.

Watch the campaign here:

7. Xiaomi takes a dig at iPhone users this April Fool’s Day

In a print advertisement, Xiaomi compared the camera quality of iPhone 16 Pro Max and Xiaomi 15 Ultra.

The campaign challenged the popular belief that iPhone cameras are better than Xiaomi’s cameras and contradicted it by comparing the features of both products.

The ad featured the tagline, ‘Everyday is a April Fools’ Day if you ever fell for it’.

8. AuthBridge goes one step further with “DNA-Based KYC”

On the occasion of April Fool’s Day, AuthBridge rolled out a digital campaign introducing “DNA-Based KYC”—a completely fictional but futuristic concept.

The campaign plays on the idea of cutting-edge technology to send a serious message: KYC and identity verification are critical, and you shouldn’t fall for just anything.

The campaign aims to serve as a wake-up call to businesses and individuals alike—question what you trust, and always verify before you believe.

Watch the Campaign Video Here:

9. Is Axar Patel leaving cricket for pickleball?

Cricketer Axar Patel posted a video on social media, where he announced his retirement from cricket. He claimed that he was switching to pickleball, aiming to become a Pickleball World Champion.

However, this announcement was all in the spirit of April Fool’s Day, leaving fans amused and entertained.

The audio series platform Pocket FM roped in Patel for the video. Patel concluded by urging listeners to not get distracted by the clutter on social media platforms and listen to the content available on Pocket FM.

Watch Patel’s announcement here:

10. Not just pants, bras too should have pockets, urges Clovia

Clovia partnered with beauty brand Hilary Rhoda to introduce multitasking lingerie - a bra with a built-in pocket to hold lip balm and lipstick.

The lingerie solution with on-the-go lip hydration had social media buzzing—until the brands revealed it was their April Fools' Day prank.

While the lip balm pocket bra ignited conversations across social media platforms, the collaboration between Clovia and Hilary Rhoda was crafted only for the occasion.

The campaign: