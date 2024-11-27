Brands ride the wave of Zepto and Shaadi.com's bromantic collaboration

New Delhi: What happens when the king of quick commerce, Aadit Palicha, and the OG matchmaker, Anupam Mittal, cross paths? Pure bromantic chaos.

On November 25, a LinkedIn exchange between Zepto Co-Founder Aadit Palicha and Shaadi.com’s Anupam Mittal gave us the startup bromance we never saw coming but absolutely needed.

It all started when Zepto’s cheeky billboard asking, “Manyavar chahiye?” got an equally sassy response from Shaadi.com with their own billboard: “Var chahiye?”. But the bromance truly took off when Anupam, ever the disruptor, took the banter further, asking Aadit directly: “Vadhu chahiye?” (Looking for a bride?).





This 'bromance' has not only entertained netizens but has also caught the attention of several other brands eager to join the fun.

What started as a witty exchange between Zepto and Shaadi.com has now blossomed into a multi-brand interaction, including Faasos, Astrotalk, and GrabOn, turning advertising into a city-wide conversation.

Dangal Play then joined the spree with, "Shaadi mein drama chahiye?" (Need drama in your wedding?), adding a twist of entertainment to the narrative.

CashKaro furthered the engagement by humorously offering cashback solutions for wedding shopping, tweeting, "Shopping for Manyavar? @ZeptoNow hai na! Dulhe ki talash? @ShaadiDotCom hai na! Aur shaadi ki shopping par Cashback? Hum hain na!"

The fun didn't stop there. Faasos, known for its quick and delicious food deliveries, contributed with its own billboard, "Manyavar ke liye bhookh lagi? Faasos hai na!" (Hungry for Manyavar? Faasos is here!), suggesting that while you wait for your groom or your outfit, you could enjoy some food.

Astrotalk, an astrology platform, added a mystical touch to the conversation with, "Shubh muhurat chahiye shaadi ke liye?" (Need an auspicious moment for the wedding?), offering astrological guidance for the perfect wedding timing, aligning with the theme of life's big decisions.

Finally, GrabOn, a coupon and deals platform, chimed in with, "Sab kuchh discount mein chahiye?" (Need everything at a discount?), ensuring that whether it's for wedding attire, food, or astrological consultations, savings are just a click away.