Brands ride the "Anytime" wave following Pepsi’s masterclass in marketing

New Delhi: Pepsi’s latest "Anytime" onslaught against rival Coca-Cola is increasingly turning into a wave, with several other brands attempting to seize the opportunity.

The print-led campaign, which temporarily rebranded the newspaper as “Any Times of India,” positioned Pepsi as the drink for every moment—a cheeky rebuttal to Coca-Cola’s “Half Time” campaign, rolled out last month to tie the brand to high-energy sports breaks during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The fresh bout between Pepsi and Coca-Cola has not only revived memories of the decades-old cola war but also drawn more brands to capitalise on the moment.

Brands across sectors found the campaign’s theme ripe for the picking and jumped on the "Anytime" bandwagon.

For example, Mother Dairy pitched milk as a drink for 'Lifetime' against Coke's 'Half Time' and Pepsi's 'Anytime,' emphasizing its long-term presence in consumers’ lives. This innovative approach adds a new layer to the ongoing cola wars.

See the post here:

A coffee brand, Bean, Brew, and Beyond, latched onto the “Anytime” trend and released a video on Instagram.

Chocolate brand Snickers launched a campaign tying its “be yourself” theme to Pepsi’s “Anytime.”

“Hungry? Grab a Snickers and go back to being yourself. Anytime,” the ad copy read.

Snacking brand Britannia Good Day also hopped onto the “Anytime” bandwagon with its latest campaign.

Pepsi’s partners, such as Taco Bell, Wow Momos, MakeMyTrip, Chings and Blinkit, joined the trend as well.

Pepsi even extended the “Anytime” campaign to its other brands, including Kurkure, Lay’s, Doritos and Mirinda.

With brands from various categories riding the “Anytime” positioning, it’s evident that modern consumers value brands that integrate seamlessly into their fluid, on-the-go lifestyles.

“Pepsi has taken a leaf out of the real-time marketing playbook, making it less about scheduled consumption and more about spontaneous desire,” said a Delhi-based marketing veteran.

As the Pepsi "Anytime" campaign continues to dominate conversations, it’s clear that the cola wars have entered a new phase—one defined by agility, digital amplification, and a relentless focus on the consumer’s every waking moment.

For now, PepsiCo India has set the pace, proving that in 2025, timing isn’t just everything—it’s anytime. As brands across the board take note, the "Anytime" wave promises to reshape marketing strategies, turning every second into a battleground for attention and loyalty.

Whether this trend endures or fizzles out, one thing is certain: Pepsi has poured a fresh challenge into the market, and the industry is drinking it up.





