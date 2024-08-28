Brands recalibrate their engagement with Vinesh Phogat

New Delhi: Indians braced star wrestler Vinesh Phogat wholeheartedly even as she lost an opportunity to fight for gold at the Paris Olympics. However, brands are apparently treading carefully in engaging with her following her anticipated entry into politics.

Phogat is tipped to contest the upcoming Haryana Assembly polls.

Dr Kushal Sanghvi, a senior brand consultant, said that people will forget about the controversial issues, but they may remember the faces. “From the horse’s lips, “Our attention spans and memories have become increasingly fleeting. While we won’t forget the Olympic winners, other details—such as social media posts or actions—may fade from public consciousness over time. Brands should seize opportunities for advertising campaigns while these athletes are still in the spotlight.”

Speaking her mind about Phogat, Piali Dasgupta Surendran, senior marketing leader, said, “Phogat's popularity is sky-high now. So much so that she is being wooed by various political parties to stand for the Haryana Assembly elections. We saw the grand welcome she received in her hometown when she returned from Paris. Her heartfelt post on losing the Olympic medal yet again and facing many hardships in life has also been received well by her fans. So, brands are trying to leverage her popularity.”

Considering how controversy-ridden wrestlers have been in the past, be it Sushil Kumar, who languishes in Tihar Jail now or Vinesh Phogat, wrestlers have been a “difficult to deal with” cohort. The question that arises is whether brands will be doubtful about signing wrestlers going forward.

Presenting his take on the issue, Sanghvi said, “Due to the current negative media coverage in various domains, brands may prefer to maintain a neutral stance and avoid associating with controversial players. Until the air is cleared, brands might choose to refrain from engaging with individuals who could potentially harm their brand’s reputation and may decide to step back temporarily from recruiting wrestlers or boxers.

Nevertheless, it’s essential not to hastily categorise all players; depending upon how a brand construes the narrative around the athlete, some brands may even be able to capitalise on the popularity of these athletes as well.”

Wrapping it up in the words of Surendran, “It depends on how a narrative has been constructed to align with the life events and personalities of these athletes. If an athlete is courting controversy but has a lot of public support and popularity, an edgy, challenger brand will figure out a way to leverage it and make it work for the brand.”