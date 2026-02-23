New Delhi: Branding Edge has been appointed as the strategic communications and media partner for S45, described as India’s first AI-native investment banking platform.
The engagement will centre on shaping S45’s long-term positioning at the intersection of capital markets, technology and institutional trust, as the platform rolls out an AI-led operating system designed to modernise how Indian companies approach IPO readiness, execution and investor engagement.
Branding Edge will work across brand narrative development, founder positioning, financial media strategy, corporate reputation, thought leadership and stakeholder messaging, as S45 expands its visibility among issuers, bankers, investors and the wider capital markets ecosystem.
S45 is positioned as a unified, real-time execution framework intended to replace legacy workflows that rely on spreadsheets, manual disclosures and fragmented demand tracking, with processes built around intelligence, automation and governance.
Deepank Bhandari, Founder, S45, added, “Our goal at S45 is to modernise investment banking execution through a real-time operating system that brings transparency, speed, and decision intelligence to the IPO lifecycle. Branding Edge brings deep capital market experience and a strong understanding of how credibility is built with issuers, investors, and the financial media. We look forward to building S45’s narrative with a partner that understands both markets and modern storytelling.”
Commenting on the mandate, Rahul Tekwani, Managing Partner, Branding Edge, said, “S45 is not just a new product, it is a category shift. What excites us is that the platform is building the missing operating layer of India’s capital markets. At Branding Edge, we partner with leadership teams navigating high-stakes moments, and S45 is entering one of the most consequential moments of the decade, where IPO execution must evolve as quickly as India’s growth. We are proud to support this journey.”
With this mandate, Branding Edge strengthens its focus on IPO readiness, investor narrative development and capital markets reputation management, working with founders, promoters and leadership teams operating in public market environments.