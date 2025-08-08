Brand Street Integrated launches BSI FLASH, a new division for product sampling

New Delhi: Brand Street Integrated has announced the launch of BSI FLASH, a dedicated unit focused on strategic product sampling and trial-based consumer engagement across India.

The newly formed division is positioned to offer experience-led product trials across various sectors including FMCG, health, wellness, personal care, and beverages. The acronym FLASH stands for Feel, Listen, Act, Sample, Harness, reflecting what the company describes as a human-first and insight-led approach.

“With BSI FLASH, we’re not just putting samples in hands. We’re creating micro-moments of brand discovery, where consumers can experience a product in the right setting, at the right time, and in the right way,” said Surendra Singh, CEO of Brand Street Integrated.

The company said BSI FLASH will provide customised sampling solutions tailored to product categories, usage patterns, and contextual environments. Examples cited include distributing health drinks during morning commutes or skincare products within women-centric community spaces.

Alok Rai, National Sampling Head at Brand Street Integrated, noted, “We see sampling not as an afterthought but as a critical brand touchpoint. With BSI FLASH, the goal is simple: deliver not just products, but experiences that linger and lead to purchase.”

According to the agency, BSI FLASH will operate across multiple channels including modern trade outlets, general trade stores, residential welfare associations (RWAs), corporate parks, transit hubs such as airports and railway stations, as well as events and influencer-led initiatives.

The division will also leverage a trained field force, described as going beyond distribution to engage, educate and drive conversion. Real-time reporting tools are integrated into the process, providing live insights, consumer feedback, and performance analytics to help brands adjust their campaigns on the move.