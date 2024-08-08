Brand Street Integrated expands to Gujarat with Siddharth Mishra as Business Director

Delhi: Brand Street Integrated, a marketing agency, has announced its expansion into Gujarat. With this, the company announced the appointment of Siddharth Mishra as the new Business Director (West).

Mishra brings over 11 years of experience in integrated marketing communications.

Mishra’s professional journey includes roles at agency networks such as Publicis, Dentsu, DDB, and Schbang.

Expressing his enthusiasm about joining Brand Street Integrated, Siddharth Mishra stated, "I am thrilled to be part of Brand Street Integrated’s journey. The Gujarat market holds immense potential, and I am committed to leveraging my skills and knowledge to drive our organizational objectives and achieve significant growth in this region. Together, we will create impactful and immersive brand experiences that resonate with our audience."

Surendra Singh, CEO, Brand Street Integrated, welcomed Siddharth Mishra to the team and remarked, "Siddharth's extensive experience and innovative approach make him a valuable addition to our leadership team. His appointment reflects our commitment to expanding our operations and enhancing our service offerings in Gujarat. We are confident that under his leadership, we will achieve new milestones and continue to deliver exceptional results for our clients."