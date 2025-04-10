Brand advocacy platform Socxo repositions as SMART platform

New Delhi: Socxo, a brand advocacy platform, has repositioned itself as SMART platform.

The move is aimed at enabling organisations to leverage their efforts to amplify their company culture and branding in their respective markets.

This pivot comes after internal studies on advocacy market evolution over the last 4-5 years.

Socxo’s platform will now offer tools to utilise employees as brand ambassadors by enabling content sharing, engagement tracking, and actionable analytics.

SMART stands for Simple, Measurable, Achievable, Rewarding, and Tactical.

This model is designed around technology and the strategic and consultative approach to using Socxo.

Socxo has also announced a limited-time offer, the SMART bundle to help customers use the platform and discover the capabilities before buying it.

The company Socxo began its operations in 2018.

Sudarsan Rao

“Employer branding is no longer optional—it’s a critical differentiator in today’s talent-driven economy,” said Sudarsan Rao, Co-founder and CEO, Socxo. “As the employee advocacy industry evolves, the market challenges and dynamics change rapidly. Our enhanced platform has evolved from plain vanilla content sharing to advanced features and soon to be announced AI functionalities for ease of use. This shift builds on Socxo’s proven success in brand advocacy, where it has helped organisations across industries boost organic reach and credibility”

Ajit Narayan

Ajit Narayan, CMO, Socxo, said, “Adaption is the key to survival in today's world. Bringing in changes, with new tools and structured techniques will showcase positive compounding effect on brand advocacy programs. Moving to a well-crafted SMART employee advocacy programs, ensures and fosters authenticity among the target audiences shaping the brand’s perception.”