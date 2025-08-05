Boult unveils new identity ‘GOBOULT’, targets  Rs 1000 crore revenue this year

New Delhi: Boult, the wearables company, has changed its brand identity to GOBOULT.

The brand ended FY2025 with Rs 800 crore, doubling its revenue in two years. GOBOULT is now targeting Rs 1,000 crore in FY26.

The company said that the word "Go" signals a mindset shift, with speed, ambition, and transformation woven into the brand's DNA. “And this transformation is extended across the entire business strategy, from product design and retail expansion to global positioning and consumer experience,” it said.

The new brand logo features two symbolic elements: a screwhead and an arrow. The screw embodies inner strength, innovation, and precision, while the arrow signifies the addition of the word “Go” in the brand, implying movement of the brand into building futuristic tech, and transformation. Together, they embody who GOBOULT is and where the brand is headed.

Varun Gupta, the Co-founder of GOBOULT, shared, "Boult has always been more than a brand to me; it started as a passion project, something I built from scratch with heart, hustle, and belief and with GOBOULT, it’s not just a new name; it’s a personal milestone.

We are changing the way we think, operate, and build. GOBOULT is a brand that aligns with and is prepared for the pace and personality of the next generation. The rebrand reflects our commitment to moving faster, thinking bigger, and taking Indian innovation global. For me, this is not just about keeping up with change but leading it. GOBOULT is a rebuild, a reboot, and a step toward creating a global Indian tech brand that’s as bold as the youth we serve.”

GOBOULT will increase its retail presence from 3,000 to over 30,000 stores in general trade, modern retail, and experience-first formats over the course of the next 18 months.

The company is allocating a sum of 25 crores to R&D and design innovation, with a particular focus on the development of an AI-first company, building more intelligent hardware, the deeper integration of software, and the creation of intuitive user experiences. Furthermore, it plans to build up its engineering and design teams to facilitate this expansion.

GOBOULT is presently in the process of preparing for international expansion by next year, with an initial focus on the United States, Europe, Southeast Asia, and East Asia.

The company said that the new name and identity have been developed to resonate with both Indian and global audiences, positioning GOBOULT as a personal tech brand that is prepared for the future.

"We are coordinating to ensure that all touchpoints of our business deliver a premium experience, including the retail floor, packaging, and product. Our expanded retail presence, robust product pipeline, and global expansion strategy position GOBOULT for its next growth chapter as we build toward our ₹2,000 crore vision by 2030," said Tarun Gupta, Co-founder of GOBOULT.