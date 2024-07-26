BookMyShow puts fans first in celebrating release of Deadpool and Wolverine

Delhi: BookMyShow has launched a fan-first campaign celebrating the release of Marvel Studios’ Deadpool and Wolverine. This campaign aims to offer rewards for early ticket bookings.

Fans who booked their tickets on BookMyShow before the film's release on July 26th will receive a personalised letter from Deadpool.

A few lucky fans also received exclusive movie memorabilia. Deadpool is played by Ryan Reynolds and Wolverine is portrayed by Hugh Jackman.

Dolly Davda, Head – Marketing, BookMyShow, said, “There is an incredible fandom for Deadpool and Wolverine and we’ve partnered with the Studio to make this movie experience unforgettable for fans across the country. We've curated an out-of-the-box campaign to reward these early birds who book tickets in advance with personalised letters from Deadpool in his unique wisecracking style. Plus, a few lucky fans will score exclusive, official movie memorabilia! We are super thrilled to bring these memorable experiences to our amazing fans!”

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool and Wolverine released in theatres on July 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.