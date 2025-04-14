0

Bombay Design Centre is now BombayDC

The company unveiled its new identity as it completes 10 years, will not just design but also craft digital products

BestMediaInfo Bureau
Mumbai: Marking the completion of their 10th year, Bombay Design Centre unveiled its new identity - BombayDC.

Over the past decade, the company has expanded beyond design, integrating engineering, product strategy, behavioral science, and AI to craft digital products. 

The rebrand introduces a new name, BombayDC, and a new visual identity. This shift signifies BombayDC building digital products and streamlining its services to strategy, design, and engineering.

Siddhesh Pednekar and Ankur Rander

Ankur Rander, CEO at BombayDC said, “When we started Bombay Design Centre in 2015, we saw a gap—no company in India was delivering great design for digital products, since then, we’ve grown beyond design. This shift isn’t just a name change—it reflects who we’ve become. We’ve become a company that builds digital products end-to-end, and our identity needs to reflect that.”

“This change is about sharpening our focus—internally and externally. BombayDC is now fully dedicated to digital products, while our family member - Branded will focus on brand consulting. Together, we’re working with our clients to create a bigger future,” added Siddhesh Pednekar, Head of Business and Ops, BombayDC.

