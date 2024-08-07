Bombay Design Centre designs Sunrise Baker’s new brand identity

Delhi: Bombay Design Centre has created a design aimed at paying tribute to Sunrise Bakers' appeal and propel it into the digital age.

Bombay Design Centre is entrusted with reimagining the Brand Sunrise Bakers for the new generation. Right from its Brand Identity, Packaging, Social Media, E-commerce Platform, and overall Design, the aim has been to integrate the Sunrise Bakers into the daily lives of the patrons.

Rishika Jolly from Sunrise Bakers quoted, "We are immensely proud of our legacy and grateful for the unwavering support of our community, this overhaul is a testament to our commitment to preserving our heritage while embracing the future. Bombay DC is helping us craft the dawn of Sunrise Bakers' new era. Our enhanced online presence offers an engaging experience for their customers, allowing them to stay connected with us, and share their love for us with the world.”

Ankur Rander, CEO, Bombay Design Centre, said, “Reimagining a legacy bakery for the new generation was quite exciting for us, the design journey began with a deep dive into the history and essence of Sunrise Bakers, ensuring that every element of the new design honoured the bakery’s rich inheritance. We have aimed to give a holistic transformation that ensures that Sunrise Bakers remains a beloved destination for generations to come.”