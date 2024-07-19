Bombay Design Centre bags Tata Chemicals website mandate

Delhi: Bombay Design Centre (Bombay DC) has secured the mandate for revamping Tata Chemicals’ corporate website.
Tata Chemicals' current website has been set for a comprehensive overhaul. The mandate encompasses every aspect of the site, including design, messaging, content, technology, and overall user experience.
Ankur Rander, CEO of Bombay DC, added, "Bombay DC is honoured to partner with Tata Chemicals on this pivotal project. Our goal is to create a digital platform to accurately represent the story of Tata Chemicals, its global impact, and a user experience that stands apart. With this we want to set a new standard for corporate websites, especially in the manufacturing sector, reinforcing Tata Chemicals' commitment to Sustainability.”