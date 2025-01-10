Bollywood star Vaani Kapoor becomes tiles brand Bonzer7’s brand ambassador

New Delhi: Bonzer7, a tiles brand from Asian Granito India, haa signed Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor as its brand ambassador.

The brand has also launched a campaign ‘Kya Baat Hain’ featuring the Bollywood star. With Vaani Kapoor on board, the brand aims to further elevate its presence in the market and connect with a wider audience, especially the youth segment.

Kamlesh Patel, Chairman and Managing Director of Asian Granito India, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Vaani Kapoor to the Bonzer7 family. Our brand’s values and energy resonate with Vaani’s vibrant personality and captivating presence, making this an ideal collaboration. Vaani's association will help us connect with a wider audience, showcasing the beauty, grandeur and quality of our products.”

As the brand ambassador, Vaani will be the face of Bonzer7's campaigns, promoting its diverse range of tiles.

Her involvement will elevate the brand's visibility and enhance its appeal among consumers who seek stylish and sophisticated home decor solutions, said the company.

Vaani Kapoor, said "I am thrilled to be associated with Bonzer7, a dynamic brand that perfectly embodies luxury and innovation. Their unwavering commitment to quality and exceptional design, combined with a modern aesthetic, is truly inspiring. I am excited to collaborate with them and contribute to their journey as we work together to shape a future of success and innovation."