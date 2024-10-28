Bold Care partners with Jupiter to encourage discussions surrounding financial wellness and intimacy

New Delhi: Bold Care, an Indian intimate wellness brand, has partnered with Jupiter, a neobanking platform, to launch a campaign aimed at couples which encourages open and honest discussions about two aspects of relationships: financial wellness and intimacy.

The campaign aims to emphasise that financial stress doesn’t just impact a couple's bank accounts—it also affects their emotional and physical connection.

The campaign blends Bold Care’s focus on emotional and physical intimacy with Jupiter’s expertise in financial wellness, providing couples with the tools to communicate more effectively.

Through a variety of initiatives—including social media content, billboard messages, and interactive challenges—the campaign aims to normalise discussions around these aspects of relationships, making them accessible and engaging for couples across India.

Rajat Jadhav, Co-Founder of Bold Care, said, “Financial wellness and intimacy are both pillars of a healthy relationship. It’s not just about being aligned on budgets or savings; it’s about understanding how financial pressures can spill over into our personal connections. This campaign is about empowering couples to address these challenges openly, allowing them to thrive emotionally, intimately, and financially. By fostering these conversations, we hope to remove the stigma that surrounds both money and intimacy, giving couples the confidence to navigate their journeys together with trust and transparency.”

Apurv Narang, Head of Growth and Marketing at Jupiter Money, said, “Jupiter’s mission has always been to empower people to take control of their money in a way that promotes long-term financial wellness. We believe that open, honest discussions about money can help couples achieve balance in both financial and personal aspects of their relationships.”